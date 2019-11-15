Minister: Iran develops shipping container technology

Iran has developed the technology of manufacturing port equipment and shipping containers used for exports, said the minister of roads and urban development.

Speaking in a local ceremony in the central Iranian province of Isfahan on Friday, Mohammad Eslami added this was achieved by relying on domestic capabilities and capacities and unlocking potentials of the country’s new technology-based firms (NTBFs), Mehr News Agency reported.

He noted that by taking their containers out of Iran, foreign shipping companies created serious problems for the Islamic Republic’s maritime industry in exports sector, adding however, the country has managed to manufacture standard containers relying on the high technical knowhow of domestic industrialists and using the scientific ability of its NTBFs.

Despite the imposition of the US sanctions on the country, Iran has managed to continue threading the path of development and progress in international arenas, the minister stressed.

Developing aviation industry technologies was the toughest task in domestic roads and urban development sector.