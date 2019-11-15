Iran chief banker warns against speculation as currency prices surge

The governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) warned the people against engaging in a fresh round of speculative trade of foreign currencies, saying a slight weakening of Iran’s rial over the past days is nothing to worry about.

Abdolnaser Hemmati said on Thursday that “nothing special” had happened with regard to the major indicators of the Iranian economy that could justify the lower price of the rial against the US dollar and other currencies, Press TV wrote.

The rial was trading at 118,400 against the dollar on Thursday, down 2.6 percent from the previous day and 6.7 percent weaker than prices recorded in late September.

Posting a statement on his popular Instagram page, Hemmati said that speculators were trying to benefit from the domestic and international political developments, especially the sanctions imposed by the US, to recoup losses suffered during the past months, when the rial managed to regain some of the value it had lost.

“I reiterate again that currency is not a proper method of investment and has its own serious risks,” read part of the post by CBI chief.

The rial started its weakening trend against major international currencies early last year when the US prepared to impose a series of sanctions on Iran after it left an international agreement on Tehran’s nuclear program in May 2018.

The rial went through historic lows of 190,000 against the dollar in September 2018 but it stabilized on 110,000 a year later as the government adopted a series of policies to diversify the economy, including allowing more exports of non-oil products to increase its access to foreign currencies.

The greenback has already lost its appeal as a tool to protect household savings as many have turned to much safer markets, including security shares and bonds, to invest their money.