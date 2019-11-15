RSS
0927 GMT November 15, 2019

Published: 0354 GMT November 15, 2019

VP: Enhancing border capacities a development pivot in Kurdestan Province

VP: Enhancing border capacities a development pivot in Kurdestan Province
mehrnews.com

Strengthening border capacities is among the pivots of development in the western Iranian province of Kurdestan, said the Iranian vice president for economic affairs.

Mohammad Nahavandian made the remarks late on Thursday on the sidelines of his visit to Baneh Special Economic Zone in the province, Mehr News Agency reported.

Commenting on domestic and foreign trade capacities in Kurdestan, the official added, being located near to and having access to the border is among the important economic capacities of the province.

He said Kurdestan will further develop if these capacities are enhanced.

Nahavandian described Iraq as one of Iran’s important trade partners, adding, engaging in trade and economic activities with neighboring states is a priority of the [Iranian] government to help improve the country’s trade infrastructure in borders areas.

To further benefit from Kurdestan’s trade and business capacities, the government proposed to the Iranian Parliament to set up Baneh-Marivan Free Trade Zone in the province, the vice president said, expressing hope that this proposal would be approved by the legislative body.

He noted that methods used for border trade in the province must be changed because of huge investments made in Baneh, particularly in recent years.

Turning to fluctuations in the domestic foreign currency market in the past few months, Nahavandian said fluctuations in foreign currency prices began in the country due to the unjust unilateral sanctions the US has imposed on Iran.

At present, stability has been restored to the domestic forex market, he noted.

 

 

 

   
