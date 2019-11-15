NIOPDC: Gasoline consumption declines 20% on first day of rationing plan

Domestic Economy Desk

Gasoline consumption declined by 20 percent in Iran on the first day (Friday) of implementing a plan to ration the fuel in the country, said the spokeswoman of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC).

Iran introduced gasoline rationing and price hikes on Friday with Mohammad Baqer Nobakht, the head of the country’s Budget and Planning Organization, saying that the revenue would be used to increase the amount of monthly subsidies granted to 18 million financially needy families, state television reported.

Iran, which has some of the world’s cheapest fuel prices due to heavy government subsidies on such products, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling to neighboring countries.

Fatemeh Kahi added the reduction in gasoline consumption occurred during the period between 12:00 a.m. local time on Friday, when NIOPDC announced the start of gasoline rationing in a statement, and 12:00 p.m. on the same day, Shana reported.

During these hours, 21.2 million liters of gasoline have been distributed in the country, she noted, saying the figure shows a 20-percent decline compared to the same time span the same day last week.

Kahi said of the 21.2 million liters of gasoline distributed between the said hours, 14 million liters were used through personal smart fuel cards and seven million liters through gas stations’ smart cards.

Impact on inflation

Commenting on gasoline price hikes in a social media post, Abdolnaser Hemmati, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), wrote on Friday that CBI analyses show that the impact of the price rise on inflation would be close to four percentage points per year.

He put the average price of the dollar in the domestic foreign currency market over the past three months at 114,000 rials, saying the rate was relatively stable in this period.

The CBI head added that over the past few days, the price of the dollar increased nearly three percent in the domestic market, compared to the average rate of the currency over the past three months, due to factors such as a rise in seasonal demand, political issues and news pertaining to the hikes in the gasoline price.