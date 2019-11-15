Iran moves on ultra-cheap gasoline, starts rationing

Iran imposed petrol rationing and raised pump prices by at least 50 percent Friday, saying the move aims to help the needy with cash handouts.

The Islamic Republic provides some of the most heavily subsidized petrol in the world, with the pump price previously standing at just 10,000 rials (less than nine US cents) a liter.

"Increasing petrol prices is to the people's benefit and also to help the society's strata under (economic) pressure," President Hassan Rouhani told a cabinet meeting, according to IRNA.

"No one should imagine that the government has done this because it is economically struggling; not at all, not a rial of this will go to the treasury," he added.

Each driver with a fuel card will now have to pay 15,000 rials (13 US cents) per liter for the first 60 liters of petrol bought each month, said the state-run National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company.

Each additional liter will be charged at 30,000 rials.

Fuel cards were first introduced in 2007 with a view to reforming the subsidies system and curbing large-scale smuggling.

According to Rouhani, currently "75 percent of the country are under pressure" and the extra revenues from the price hike are going to be used to help about 60 million Iranians in need.

Payments will start "within the next week or 10 days", the head of Iran's Planning and Budget Organization, Mohammad Baqer Nobakht, told state television.

Ulta-low petrol prices have led to high consumption, with Iran's 80-million population buying an average of 90 million liters per day, according to IRNA.

They have also fueled high levels of smuggling – estimated at around 10 to 20 million liters per day.

Smuggling has intensified due to the rial's drop in value.

Rouhani said in his speech that he had rejected calls by some in government to raise prices to regional levels to prevent smuggling, since it would increase inflation.

Iran's energy consumption is too high and can be countered through "changing the culture and manufacturing good cars", he said.

Efforts to modernize Iran's ageing and highly polluting cars have been hampered by a lack of investment, and foreign companies such as Peugeot and Renault were again forced to withdraw this year by the return of US sanctions.

Rouhani had tried hike fuel prices in the budget last December but was blocked by parliament.