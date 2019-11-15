Leader grants clemency to thousands prisoners, including students and journalists

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei approved a proposal to pardon or commute the sentences of more than 3,500 Iranian prisoners, including some students and journalists.

A spokesman for the Iranian Judiciary said Ayatollah Khamenei pardoned the prisoners on Thursday on the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad and Imam Jafar Sadiq (PBUT), the sixth Imam of Shia Muslims, on a request made by Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi.

Mizan news agency quoted Gholamhossein Esmaeili as saying this is the first time that in such occasion prisoners jailed for security-related reasons as well as 32 journalists and students who were convicted in recent years or earlier are pardoned or their prison terms are commuted.

The names of the journalists and students who have been pardoned have not been announced, but Esmaeili said some of them have been already in jail and some others have been pardoned before starting to serve their sentences.

Raeisi had proposed the amnesty for 3,552 prisoners.

Article 110 of the Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.

The clemency, however, does not apply to certain types of convicts, including those who have been sentenced for their role in armed struggle against the country, armed or organized drug trafficking, armed robbery, arms smuggling, abduction, bribery, and embezzlement.