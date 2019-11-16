Sentinel for sea-level rise enters testing

The next satellite tasked with maintaining the "gold standard" measurement of sea-level rise is about to enter final testing.

Sentinel-6a will pick up from the long-running Jason series of spacecraft when it launches in November 2020, BBC News reported.

These missions track the height and shape of Earth's oceans with microwave altimeters.

Since 1992, the orbiting instruments have observed sea level go up by an average of 3.2mm per year.

This trend is accelerating, however. The most recent five-year period, from 2014 to 2019, has witnessed a 4.8mm/yr increase.

Sentinel-6a marks the first time this hugely important mission series will fly under the badge of the EU's Copernicus Earth observation program.

Senior space agency and industry officials gathered at the IAGB facility in Ottobrunn, near Munich, Germany, on Friday to celebrate one year to launch.

The IABG company will check over the Sentinel's systems to ensure they are fit to ride to orbit on a Falcon-9 rocket.

When it eventually gets up there, Sentinel-6a will spend some weeks running alongside the current operational satellite, Jason-3.

This will enable scientists to cross-calibrate their "Poseidon altimeters."

These instruments are used to map the various "hills" and "valleys" in the ocean surface below.

Understanding the variations in elevation over time has myriad applications, both short term and long term.

Just as air pressure tells meteorologists what is going on in the atmosphere, so ocean height will betray details about the behavior of water below just the top layers.

The data gives clues to temperature and salinity. When combined with gravity information, it will also indicate current direction and speed.

The oceans store vast amounts of heat from the Sun, and how they move that energy around the globe and interact with the atmosphere are what drive key elements of our weather and climate systems.

A classic example is the El Niño phenomenon. This sees usually cold waters in the eastern central Pacific overtaken every few years by a surge of warm waters from the west. This disrupts weather patterns worldwide, bringing drought to some areas and intense rainfall to others.

Sentinel-6a will act as an early warning system for El Niño by detecting the developing bulge in surface waters associated with the warming.

The spacecraft will be managed on a day-to-day basis by Eumetsat, the intergovernmental organization tasked with operating Europe's weather satellites.

It sends the altimeter data to national met agencies to be ingested in the numerical models that produce weather forecasts.

Storm intensity and the onset of heatwaves, to give just two examples, will have telltale signatures in the changes detected in sea-surface height.

The latest version of Poseidon altimeter on Sentinel-6 comes with greater precision — so much so that scientists hope it can help tease out even some of the more subtle shifts in climate.

For instance, there's an expectation that increasing levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere will lead to an intensification of tropical trade winds. This should push warm equatorial surface waters westward.

It's the sort of detail required to make better predictions about the likely impacts of regional sea-level rise, said Benoit Meyssignac from the French Laboratory of Geophysical Studies and Spatial Oceanography.

"This response from greenhouse gases — we see it in climate models and we're starting to see in the observations. However, because the uncertainty in observations is about 1.2-1.5mm/yr regionally, we cannot attribute it with confidence. But with Sentinel-6, we expect we will have the necessary precision and accuracy," he told BBC News.