Iran, China poised to strengthen trade ties

In a meeting with members of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) on Saturday, members of Iranian Chamber of Commerce residing in east China emphasized the need for boosting and strengthening trade ties between China and Iran and called on Iranian exporters to export their products to China.

Iran’s Consul General in Shanghai Ramazan Parvaz put laid emphasis on the significance of China International Import Expo (CIIE) for the promotion and export of Iranian products to China and urged more presence of top Iranian companies in CIIE next year, reported Mehr News Agency.

For his part, Chairman of ICCIMA Masoud Khansari pointed to China as Iran’s first trade partner in the recent years and added, “China is home to 1.4 billion people which imports $2.3 trillion worth of products from other countries annually.”

The relationship between Iran and China has entered strategic stage, he said adding that suitable ways should be provided for supplying all Iranian products in Chinese market purposefully.

He added that Iranian products are not confined only to carpet, pistachio, saffron or handicrafts, rather China can be a large and lucrative market for all Iranian products especially consumer products.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari said that despite US sanctions, Iran is trying to boost its technology sector and looks for more cooperation with China.

Sattari told Global Times that the sanctions are not new and Iran has been shifting its main economic driver from oil to technology, and he is confident that Iran has enough talent to boost its development.

The US sanctions might have an effect in some sectors, but they also offer opportunities for Iran's development, Sattari noted. "The more pressure from the sanctions in a certain field, the better development could be reached in that field in Iran," he said.

"We have already been doing well in some fields, such as biotechnology, nanotechnology, and aviation, where we would like to have more cooperation with China," he said.

Sattari said he was impressed by the rapid development of technology in China, adding that China's idea and method of connecting schools, cultures and factories are unique and suitable to Iran's development.

"We would like to use China's ways to make our schools, culture and factories better connected, because our schools, which apply the Western education system, have very little connection with the society.