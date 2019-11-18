RSS
0648 GMT November 18, 2019

News ID: 261739
Published: 0257 GMT November 18, 2019

Kuwait’s monarch fires son over feud with fellow minister

Kuwait’s monarch fires son over feud with fellow minister
AP

Kuwait’s emir on Monday fired his own son and another cabinet minister after they publicly feuded over accusations of corruption, ordering the prime minister to form a new government.

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah issued the decree just days after Kuwait’s cabinet resigned amid a separate inquiry. Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah, who has held the post since 2011, has asked the emir to relieve him of the task of forming a new government, AP reported.

The emir fired both Defense Minister Nasser al-Sabah — his son — and Interior Minister Khaled al-Sabah, who had issued statements against each other. The defense minister said he discovered that $790 million was embezzled while the interior minister served as his predecessor.

Sheikh Nasser is seeking his predecessor’s prosecution along with five other top Defense Ministry officials over the alleged embezzlement. The cabinet resigned last week after a minister stepped down following a grilling by parliament.

Parliamentary elections are expected in November 2020.

The Justice Ministry imposed a gag order banning local media from reporting on the embezzlement case. It said the trial would be closed and that no information related to it should be circulated in social or traditional media.

While Sheikh Nasser is not currently in line for the throne, his appointment as defense minister drew attention as it came after Saudi King Salman similarly appointed his son to defense minister before upending succession and making him the crown prince.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Kuwait
minister
emir
son
 
