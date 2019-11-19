Iran-Uzbekistan direct flights to be launched soon: Akkulov

Iran for us is a good tourism market with over 80 million habitants, said the chairman of the State Committee for Tourism Development of Uzbekistan adding that historical cities in both countries will enjoy direct flight routes soon.

Talking in a press conference on the sidelines of the 25th Tashkent International Tourism Fair (TITF 2019) -“Tourism on the Silk Road”, Abdulaziz Akkulov said a project was taken both embassies of two countries to promote trade and tourism cooperation, Fars News Agency reported.

According to talks, during the next year, four cities of Iran, namely Mashhad, Isfahan, Tabriz and Tehran will start direct flights to Uzbekistani cities operated by Iranian Zagros Airline, expressed the official adding that in the first step, the Bishkek-Tehran flight route will be launched.

Akkulov went on to say that Iran and Uzbekistan have suitable infrastructure which could help to build a tourism bridge in coming year.

TITF which is the brightest, largest event in the tourism industry of Uzbekistan and the entire Central Asian region was held on November 13-15 in a total exhibition area of more than 10,000 square meters in the exhibition pavilions of Uzexpocenter.

The expo is held every year with official support from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for the implementation of the Great Silk Road transcontinental project since 1994.

TITF is an effective information platform for promoting a tourism product and establishing business contacts. TITF allows leading experts in the world to exchange experiences, discuss current tourism problems, and introduce new directions. Leading experts announce pricing policies, discuss current tourism issues, and open up new directions.

Attracting hundreds of foreign tour operators including Iranian representatives of the tourism business, it is TITF that determines the potential of inbound tourism, and is a showcase of tourist opportunities in Uzbekistan. The exhibition demonstrates the development opportunities of Uzbekistan as a promising tourist region of Central Asia and the CIS.

The main goal of the fair is a visual representation of the entire tourism potential of our region, the implementation and promotion of tourism services by leading tour companies, hotel complexes, tourism agencies of regions and foreign countries.

Every year, dozens of international travel companies interested in Uzbekistan, as in a profitable direction, become its participants.

Presentation stands of the regions of Uzbekistan were presented in the National Pavilion, demonstrating the features of the national culture and tourism potential of each region of Uzbekistan.

All days of the exhibition was accompanied by performances of folklore-ethnographic ensembles of Uzbekistan, a festival of national cuisine and a demonstration of handicrafts in a specialized city of artisans.