Nakhichevan eyeing bolstered ties with Iran

Nakhichevan officials in a meeting with Iranian officials voiced their willingness to broaden economic and trade relations with Iran.

During the meeting in Nakhichevan, the autonomous republic’s border crossing officials, in a meeting with Iran’s Consul General Ahmad Hosseini, said that they were trying to increase the autonomous republic’s transit capacities with Iran, reported Fars News Agency.

The Nakhichevan officials reiterated the significance of promoting transit capacities with Iran and Turkey while Iranian Consul General Hosseini toured the border terminals of Shahtakhti of Nakhichevan, Poldasht of Iran and Sadrak of Turkey.

Nakhichevan officials also presented a report on plans to raise the autonomous republic’s transit capacities to the Iranian consul general.

In April 2018, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif voiced his country’s readiness to develop economic and trade relations with the autonomous Republic of Nakhichevan.

“I am delighted that I am visiting Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic; I hope that my visit will bolster old ties and develop economic relations between Iran and Nakhichevan,” Zarif said upon his arrival in Nakhichevan at that time.