Official: Cross-border trade between Iran, Iraq continuously flowing

The head of the Transit and Transport Department of Arvand Free Trade Zone, in Iran’s southwestern province of Khuzestan, Hadi Atrafeh, reassured his audience that the daily flow of trucks exporting goods to Iraq is underway in its regular swing, with no pause.

“Presently, about 100 trucks are exchanging goods with the Iraqi side in the Shalamcheh trade dock,” Atrafeh was quoted as saying by Fars News Agency.

Given the security condition in Iraq, between 100 and 150 trucks are loading their cargoes daily on this border, the official added.

He further noted that construction materials, fresh fruits and vegetables as well as farmed fish are major products exported through the Shalamcheh border crossing to neighboring Iraq.

Last month, it was announced that the two neighboring countries would operationalize their fifth passenger and cargo border crossing in the near future, with reopening the Sumar border gate.

Governor General of Kermanshah Province Houshang Bazvand broke the news, adding that Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi had agreed with the decision.

Speaking at a meeting, Bazvand said the Iraqi prime minister had agreed with the reopening of the Sumar border gate located in the Western province for trade exchanges.

He added that the Sumar border crossing on the Western province’s border with Iraq had remained closed due to the Iraqi side’s unpreparedness, adding that the Kermanshah governor’s office spared no efforts in reopening the border gate.

Bazvand said that his office’s efforts were not only focused on reopening the Sumar border gate but also aim to make it an official gate.

He added that the Parvizkhan border crossing will bear the burden of trade activities until Sumar is reopened.

Iran and Iraq are trading through nine border crossings, five of which are currently open and active. The main problems leading to the closure of border gates between the two countries are the lack of needed infrastructures and security concerns, both on the Iraqi side.