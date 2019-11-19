RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0715 GMT November 19, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 261778
Published: 0906 GMT November 19, 2019

South Korean jobless rate sharply down in home to largest shipbuilder

South Korean jobless rate sharply down in home to largest shipbuilder
ft.com

The jobless rate in South Korea's southeastern industrial city of Ulsan fell sharply in the third quarter of 2019 from a year earlier, government data showed Tuesday, in a sign of a recovery in the auto and shipbuilding industries.

The unemployment rate in Ulsan stood at 3.5 percent in the July-September period, compared with 4.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea, Yonhap reported.

The statistics agency said launches of new vehicles and increased shipbuilding orders appeared to have contributed to the decline in the jobless rate in Ulsan, home to shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and top automaker Hyundai Motor Co.

Hyundai said its sales rose 10.4 percent on-year to 26.96 trillion won ($23 billion) in the third quarter from a year earlier.

Hyundai sold 3.23 million vehicles in the first nine months, achieving 70 percent of its annual sales target of 4.68 million units this year.

South Korea's overall jobless rate in the third quarter also fell to 3.3 percent from 3.8 percent a year earlier, the data showed.

 

   
KeyWords
South Korea
jobless
rate
shipbuilding
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0743 sec