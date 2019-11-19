Gazprom officially proposes to Naftogaz to extend gas transit contract

"Today, Gazprom sent to Naftogaz an official proposal, signed by Management Committee Chairman Alexey Miller, on extending the existing contract or signing a new agreement on gas transit through the Ukrainian territory for one year, taking into consideration the forecast for European consumers' gas demand for 2020," Gazprom said in a statement, Sputnik reported.
Both the extension of the active contract and the signing of a new one are only possible if both sides withdraw all claims filed with the international arbitrage and cease all court proceedings, if the Anti-Monopoly Committee of Ukraine abolishes its decision on slapping Gazprom with a fine over alleged economical competition breach, and if Naftogaz calls off its request for the European Commission to launch a probe against Gazprom, the Russian gas giant added.
Gazprom also said it awaited Kiev's position on its readiness to buy Russian gas directly starting in 2020.