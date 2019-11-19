Iran: US, Israel main obstacles to WMD-free Mideast

Iran’s envoy to the United Nations highlighted the necessity of the establishment of a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons, saying the US and Israel are the main obstacles to the establishment of such a zone.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the remarks in a Monday address to the Conference on the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction in New York, according to Press TV.

In the Middle East, Takht-Ravanchi noted, the weapons of mass destruction arsenal of the Israeli regime supported by the US and furthermore, and the latter's unwillingness to engage in the work of the conference are the two main obstacles in the realization of the idea of establishing such a zone in the Middle East.

"Their irresponsible policies and actions to proliferate WMD should not be acceptable to the international community," he added.

He further highlighted the significance of achieving international peace and security through elimination of all three types of weapons of mass destruction, namely, nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons.

However, he added, in order to achieve this lofty goal, the regional participating states as well as the nuclear weapon states should be determined to enter into meaningful negotiations and agree and honor specific obligations.

The Iranian envoy also reaffirmed that weapons of mass destruction have no place in the Islamic Republic's our national defense doctrine.

Iran's "well-known position is total, irreversible and verifiable elimination of these inhumane weapons," he said.

"This policy stems from our Islamic belief, rational calculation of our national interest and that of the region and the bitter experience of being the major victim of the most systematic chemical attacks in contemporary history."

Therefore, he added, Iran fully recognizes, more than any other nation in the world, the necessity of the establishment of such a zone in our region.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to play its role in working with all participating states toward the total elimination of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East," he concluded.

A few days ago, the United States had announced it would not participate in the conference “because of Israel,” according to Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov.

The US and Israel have refused to participate in the upcoming conference on WMD-free zone in the Middle East.

“The Americans refused to take part because Israel refuses to participate,” said Ulyanov.

Israel is the only possessor of nuclear weapons in the Middle East, but its policy is to neither confirm nor deny having atomic bombs. Estimates show that the regime is currently in possession of 200 to 400 atomic warheads.

The Tel Aviv regime is also believed to possess the capability to deliver its nuclear warheads in a number of methods, including by aircraft, on submarine-launched cruise missiles and the Jericho series of intermediate to intercontinental range ballistic missiles.

The Conference on the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction is holding its first session from November 18-22 at United Nations Headquarters in New York. Jordan’s Ambassador Sima Bahous is the president-designate of the first session.

A UN General Assembly decision taken on December 22, 2018 “entrusts the secretary-general with the convening, no later than 2019 … of the conference.