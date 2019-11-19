‘The Stories of Majid’ translated into Serbian language

Serbian Ambassador to Iran Dragan Todorovic said on Tuesday that the largely popular teen story book ‘The Stories of Majid’ was translated into Serbian language.

Todorovic made the remark in the National Library of Iran on the occasion of Iran Book Week, adding that numerous Persian books have been translated into the Serbian language, including books written by the Islamic Republic founder Imam Khomeini and Persian poets Sa’di, Hafez, Rumi, and Khayyam.

Todorovic said that his country is ready to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Library of Iran, according to IRNA.

Noting that Serbia was a special guest at the Tehran International Book Fair last year, he said Serbia’s presence was of great importance to them.

He added that Serbia is trying to have more Persian books translated into Serbian.

Todorovic also said that the people of Serbia are very interested in learning the Persian language and that there are Iranian film festivals in Serbia, so making joint films with Iran will kick off soon.

He added that Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić believes that Iran is one of the most important countries.

The ambassador deplored the US sanctions on Iran, saying that Serbia is not afraid of the US sanctions because Iran is friendly with his country.

Meanwhile, the director of the National Library of Iran, Ashraf Boroujerdi, said at the meeting that she hoped that the upcoming visit of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to Tehran in the near future will lead to further cooperation in art and culture.

‘The Stories of Majid’ tells the story of an ambitious teenage boy, Majid, who lives with his grandma Bibi in the central Iranian city of Isfahan. It has been a radio program and a TV series in Iran.

Majid works in a bakery during the summer and sometimes after school in order to supplement his grandma’s pension. Majid is a mirror of the childhood of the author, Houshang Moradi-Kermani.