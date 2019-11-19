RSS
0716 GMT November 19, 2019

News ID: 261799
Published: 0308 GMT November 19, 2019

Polish Film Week to open in three Iranian cities

Polish Film Week to open in three Iranian cities

The Polish Film Week is set to open in three Iranian cities in December.

Organized for the second time in Iran by the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Tehran and Art and Experimental Cinema section, the event in Iran will be held in Tehran, Shiraz, and Isfahan simultaneously from December 1-7, Mehr News Agency wrote.

According to the Polish Embassy, the event will open with the screening of the movie ‘Papusza’ (in Polish language with English and Persian subtitles) directed by Joanna Kos-Krauze, at the Iran Artists House in Tehran.

The screening of the movie will be followed by a debate led by the film’s director Joanna Kos-Krauze on “Polish and Iranian Art Cinema and Coproduction.”

 

 

   
Iran
 
