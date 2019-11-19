Seven-month output by Iranian iron concentrate producers up by 4%

Iron concentrate production by major Iranian iron ore producers grew four percent during March 21-October 22, 2019, compared to the figure for the same period a year ago.

In this period, the companies’ iron concentrate output exceeded 27 million tons, according to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

In the same period last year, these producers’ iron concentrate output stood at 26.61 million tons.

Among Iran’s major iron concentrate producers within that time span were Gol-e Gohar Iron Ore Company (9.43 million tons), Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company (5.8 million tons), Iran Central Iron Ore Company (2.88 million tons), Middle East Mines and Mineral Industries Development Holding Company (3.03 million tons), Goharzamin Iron Ore Company (2.57 million tons), Opal Parsian Sangan Industrial and Mineral company (1.73 million tons), Sabanour Mining and Industrial Development Company (556,312 tons) and Jalalabad Zarand Iron Ore Complex (292,000 tons).

Iron ore fines

In addition, major mining companies of the country produced 2.71 million tons of iron ore fines in the seven-month period to October 22, 2019.

The figure shows a 40-percent decline compared to that of the same period last year, which stood at 4.51 million tons.

Of this figure, 247,477 tons were put out by to the Sangan Iron Ore Complex, 1.33 million tons were produced by Sabanour Mining and Industrial Development Company, 335,525 tons were the amount of output by Iran Central Iron Ore Company, 531,957 tons were produced by Iranian Central Plateau Iron Ore Mines Complex and 269,500 tons was the production figure by Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company.

Iron ore pellets

Moreover, output by six major Iranian iron pellet producers in the same seven-month time span amounted to 15.86 million tons, indicating a two-percent decrease compared to the figure for the same duration last year, which was 15.949 million tons.

The companies are Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company, Middle East Mines and Mineral Industries Development Holding Company, Opal Parsian Sangan Industrial and Mineral company, Sangan Steel Mineral Industry Company and Sabanour Mining and Industrial Development Company.