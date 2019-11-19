Iran, Pakistan can easily defeat terrorists: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani highlighted the importance of the country’s security ties with neighboring Pakistan, saying Tehran and Islamabad can easily defeat terrorists in the region.

In a meeting with Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Tehran on Tuesday, Rouhani hailed the cordial relations between the two Muslim nations of Iran and Pakistan as “an invaluable asset” which should be used to further boost mutual cooperation, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“Given the resolve that exists in Iran and Pakistan, we can easily defeat the terrorists,” Rouhani said.

“Iran welcomes the efforts of its neighbors to resolve regional countries’ problems,” he said, adding, “We believe that the US military presence has doubled the problems of Afghanistan.”

The Pakistani top general praised the brotherly relations between Tehran and Islamabad and said that no country can undermine the ties.

The visiting Pakistani general, who arrived in Tehran on Monday, has held meetings with other Iranian officials, including Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri and Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi.

Meeting with FM

In a meeting with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the two officials discussed a broad range of issues, including the political, economic and military relations between Iran and Pakistan.

Zarif and Bajwa also talked about the security of the common border and the latest status of a number of Iranian border guards who have been abducted by the Pakistani-based terrorist groups.

They also discussed regional cooperation and the ongoing developments in the region, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Regional cooperation against insecurity

The visiting Pakistani general also held meeting with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani, during which Iran’s top security official stressed the need for collective cooperation in the region to counter insecurity and thwart US plots to sow discord among Muslim nations, Press TV reported.

Shamkhani said Washington has been trying to create a rift among Muslim countries in bid to expand its dominance and ensure the security of Israel.

On the contrary, he added, Iran’s strategy is to promote relations and cooperation with regional states and neighbors, particularly Pakistan.

Shamkhani also underscored the need for developing defense, security and economic ties between Tehran and Islamabad in an effort to help establish sustainable security in the region.

He also expressed Iran’s readiness to reinforce economic cooperation with Pakistan, especially in border provinces.

Additionally, he slammed Saudi Arabia’s war on Yemen as a clear example of fueling insecurity in the region and a violation of human rights, calling on Muslim nations to pile up pressure on Riyadh and “immediately stop this heinous genocide.”

The Pakistani general, for his part, called for enhanced defense relations with Iran.

Referring to plots by extra-regional states to provoke war and division among Muslim countries, he stressed that fighting “the dangerous approach” should be a top priority for the Muslim world.

Bajwa also voiced the Pakistani army’s resolve to deal decisively with any mischief and sinister acts along the border with Iran.

He further hailed Iran’s firm stance on supporting the cause of Palestine and its people against Israeli occupation.