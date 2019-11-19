Official: Eight-month honey output rose 5% in northern Iran

Honey production in the northern Iranian province of Mazandaran since March 2019 has grown by five percent, compared to the figure for the same period last year, said the deputy head of the provincial Agricultural Jihad Organization.

In the same period, 6,380 tons of honey have been produced in the province for improving livestock production, added Alireza Ataeinejad, speaking to IRNA on Tuesday.

He noted that the province’s honey output in this period had increased by 305 tons year-on-year.

Mazandaran Province’s beekeepers in this duration have gathered 9.4 kilograms of honey from each modern beehive and 2.1 kilograms from each traditional beehive, said Ataeinejad.

He put the number of modern and traditional beehives in the province at 678,507 and 63, respectively, adding that given that the average price of each kilogram of honey stands at close to $15.5, beekeepers in the province have sold honey valued at more than $98,571 in the market in this period.

The official said 9,181 people are involved in the province’s beekeeping sector, of which 6,971 are beekeepers and the rest apiary workers.

“Although Mazandaran is Iran’s fourth largest producer of honey, it ranks first in the country in terms of the diversity of the honey it produces.”

He described as the most important beekeeping regions in the province as being Babol, Tonekabon, northern Savadkuh and the provincial capital of Sari.

The official noted that in addition, the province’s beekeepers have produced 273 kilograms of royal jelly which is sold at $1,666 per kilogram, 26 tons of bee pollen ($28.5 per kilogram), 198 tons of wax ($14 per kilogram), 25 tons of propolis or bee glue ($28.5 per kilogram) and 487 grams of bee venom (almost $35 per gram).

According to official statistics, Mazandaran Province accounts for 10 percent of the country’s total honey output. Over 50 percent of the province’s annual honey production is exported.

Average per capita honey production in Iran amounts to 900 grams per year, while it stands at two kilograms in Mazandaran Province.