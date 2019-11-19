China eying investment in Iran projects

Chairman of Tehran Chamber of Commerce Masoud Khansari said Chinese companies voiced their readiness to invest in Iran’s development projects, especially in the mines and agricultural sectors.

Khansari made the remarks after a visit to Beijing and meeting with chief executives of the Chinese chamber of commerce and companies, reported IRNA.

Speaking at a meeting of Tehran Chamber of Commerce representatives, Khansari said during his trip to China last week, Iranian delegation held talks with chambers of China, Beijing and Shanghai.

He also noted that the Iranian trade delegation reached an agreement with the Chinese chamber for establishing joint arbitration committee aiming at settling issues between businessmen and craftsmen.

The official made reference to China’s foreign investment figure of $2.2 trillion from 2012 to 2019, and said Shanghai’s Chamber of Commerce alone accounts for 33 percent of China’s trade volume.

In earlier remarks, Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran Hamid Zadboum described China’s International Import Expo (CIIE) as a great opportunity for introducing Iranian products.

The Shanghai exhibition is regarded as one of the most important in the world, he added.

Iran's presence in this event is beneficial, both for Iran and China, he noted.

CIIE in fact provides a good context for today's global economy and international trade, Zadboum said, adding that Iran should take advantage of such an opportunity.

Over 3,000 companies participated in the event and more than 1,000 of them are to showcase their products in the China exhibition for the first time.

The expo was divided into three sections of countries, companies and economic forum.