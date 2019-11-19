Iran to expand technology cooperation with Turkey: Sattari

Iran’s Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari said that Iran and Turkey have plans to further expand their already close cooperation in science and technology.

Turkey is one of the countries that has not only made good progress in international communications in the field of science and technology, but also has made excellent interactions with Iran as a strategic partner, said Sattari, reported Mehr News Agency.

Iran is planning to expand its relations with Turkey in the field of science and technology in line with international relations, he added, saying that the country has many scientists and Iran is going to cooperate with them in different fields.

Sattari also mentioned that scientific relations between Iran and Turkey has not yet reached a desirable level, as the two countries have greater potential for science and technology cooperation.

Turkish traders said on Sunday that they aim to significantly increase the volume of trade between Turkey and Iran.

Nail Olpak, chairman of Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), said the goal was to increase the trade volume from $9.5 billion to $30 billion set by the presidents of the two countries.

The 16th meeting of the Iranian Business Council was attended by business people from Turkey, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Syria, India, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Ümit Kiler, chairman of the Turkey-Iran Business Council, said they are focusing on improving trade relations with Iran and the next business forum will be held in Tehran, after Ankara.

Mehmet Akgün, chairman of the Denizli branch of the Independent Industrialists’ and Businessmen’s Association (MUSIAD), said they are in Tehran to investigate conditions for trade with Iran and noted that there is a high business potential.