Duke of York subjected to scorn and ridicule following interview

Prince Andrew was grilled on his links with the disgraced financier, Jeffrey Epstein, by the veteran BBC journalist Emily Maitlis, Presstv Reported.

The Prince has been scorned – ridiculed even – for his desperate attempts to justify his longstanding links with convicted paedophile Epstein, who committed suicide in a New York Jail Cell on August 10, 2019, while he was awaiting trial on new sex trafficking charges.

One public relations expert told Sky News that the interview was akin to “watching a man in quick sand”.

A lawyer representing five of Epstein’s victims told Sky News that the Duke of York is “utterly lacking in compassion”.

The Lawyer, Lisa Bloom, described the Newsnight interview as “deeply disappointing”, adding that Epstein’s victims are “very disturbed by all those who were around Jeffrey Epstein who don’t seem to get it”.

Meanwhile, another lawyer representing Epstein’s victims, said the Duke of York should “apologise” for his friendship with Epstein.

Spencer Kuvin told the BBC’s Today Programme that “royalty” has “failed” Epstein’s victims.

In his interview with Maitlis, Prince Andrew failed to adequately explain why he had maintained close ties with Epstein, even after he was convicted of child sex offences in 2008.

The Duke of York was photographed inside Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2010. In the same year he was also photographed walking with Epstein in New York’s Central Park.

In his Newsnight interview, Prince Andrew denied ever meeting one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts-Giuffre, who has accused the Prince of having sex with her when she was only 17.

The Prince has been widely ridiculed for this blanket denial as there is a photo of him with his hands around Roberts-Giuffre’s waist.

The photo was taken in March 2001 at the home of Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of the disgraced media tycoon, Robert Maxwell.

Ghislaine Maxwell, who was a longstanding friend and associate of Epstein, represents yet another British dimension to the Epstein scandal.