How archeologist uncovered ancient Roman battleground ‘massacre’

An archeologist uncovered what he believed to be the remains of a Roman massacre of Britons in Dorset, describing it as his “most dramatic find”.

The discovery was made in Maiden Castle, an Iron Age hill fort 1.6 miles south-west of Dorchester. This construction was built around 600 BCE as hill-top settlements to protect Britons from invasions and around 150 years later it was greatly expanded to become the largest of its kind in Britain and Europe. At the same time, Maiden Castle's defenses were made more complex with the addition of further ramparts and ditches, but no less than three centuries later, habitation at the hill fort went into decline, express.co.uk reported.

Archeologist Francis Pryor visited the site during his “Britain BC” series, where he explained the area in more detail.

He said in 2011: “This was a place where things happened, where communities met. Land had acquired a new meaning to ancient Britain and these patches of common land, packed with ancestral bones, became magic.

“What began as a celebration of a new relationship with land became a way of life.

“The people who constructed the hill fort thousands of years later knew they were building on a sacred place.

“But Maiden Castle was a sad epilogue, its story was taken up by archeologist Sir Mortimer Wheeler when he found what he believed were the remains of a vicious battle between the Romans and Britons.”

Sir Mortimer Wheeler was a British archeologist who also served in the Army as an officer.

The series revealed what he believed happened at the site of Maiden Castle in first century BCE.

He said: “It was the most dramatic thing that I’ve ever been concerned with.

“I’ve got a clear vision of what happened and how it happened.

“They gave them (Britons) a rush, it was the only way they could do it, they got in amongst these chaps and cut down the defenders in mass formation.

“One of these Britons was cut down with no less than seven cuts on his skull, it was a massacre, the place was littered with corpses.

“In no time we found 40 of them, all with fatal wounds, it was very vivid.”

However, Andrew Lawson, director Wessex Archeology has his reservations about the theory.

He said: “Wheeler was a military man and this fantastic graphic description of the natives being beaten up by the Roman army can be seen in a number of the burials.

“Only 14 of the burials actually had evidence of injuries and wounds.”

Dr. Pryor then gave his own opinion on the whole thing.

He explained: “It’s no surprise that Wheeler found so many bodies, we now know that Maiden Castle had been an important ground for thousands of years.

“Wheeler didn’t acknowledge it because he was so captivated by the military success of the Romans, typical of the short-sighted views we British have.

“We look like the sons and daughters of Romans, but we are not.

“Being invaded by the Romans had a terrible effect, not just on how we view our own history, but on how we developed as a nation.

“We’ve come to believe the Roman colonization of this country was a civilizing act, when, in fact, it was a brutal suppression.”