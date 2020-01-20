At least 60 killed in attack on Saudi-backed forces in northern Yemen

At least 60 people fighting for the Saudi forces who have occupied parts of Yemen have been killed in a missile attack by the country’s ruling Houthi Ansarullah movement.

Saudi state television said late on Saturday that the attack by Houthis had targeted a military camp occupied by forces from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries operating under a Saudi-led coalition in Ma’rib, Press TV reported.

Various reports, including from users on the social media, said the number of fatalities had exceeded 60 as they cited accounts from the military hospital in Ma’rib, which had issued a distress call for blood donation.

There was no official statement from the coalition forces. However, if confirmed, the attack could be one of the deadliest by the Houthis on Saudis and allies in Yemen in recent weeks.

Medical sources had confirmed that at least 45 military personnel had been killed in the attack, adding that dozens more were injured.

The drone and missile strike came a day after the Saudi-backed forces launched a large-scale operation against the Houthis in the Nihm region, north of Sana’a.

Fighting in Nihm was ongoing on Sunday, a coalition source said according to the official Saba news agency.

Houthis control swathes of Yemen since they overthrew a Saudi-backed government in late 2014. The development caused Saudi Arabia and allies to launch an all-out war on the impoverished country.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Saudi air strikes and ground operations in Yemen over the past five years.

The Houthi have responded by mostly targeting military positions deep inside Saudi Arabia or sites inside Yemen where Saudis have deployed mercenaries and military forces.