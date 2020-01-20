Iran seeks to examine downed plane's black boxes itself

Bodies of Ukrainian victims return home

Iran is trying to analyze the black boxes of a Ukrainian airliner that was downed accidentally this month, the Civil Aviation Organization said Sunday.

“We are trying to read the black boxes here in Iran. Otherwise, our options are Ukraine and France, but no decision has been taken so far to send them to another country,” Hassan Rezaeifar, a director in charge of accident investigations at Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, told IRNA.

Tasnim News Agency on Saturday quoted Rezaeifar as saying that the black boxes were being sent to Ukraine.

Ukraine has previously said it expected Iran to hand over the black boxes to Ukraine.

Canada and other nations who lost nationals have been calling on Iran for a thorough investigation and have said the flight data and voice recorders should be analyzed abroad.

All 176 on board the Ukraine International Airlines flight from Tehran to Kiev were killed when the Boeing 737-800 was shot down mistakenly on Jan. 8, at a time when Iran was on high alert for a US attack.

Most of those on board were Iranians or dual nationals. Canada had 57 citizens on board. Nine of the Ukrainian citizens were crew members.

Ukrainians’ bodies return home

AFP

The bodies of the 11 Ukrainian citizens onboard the jetliner were brought back to Ukraine on Sunday.

An honor guard solemnly carried the coffins into the terminal of Kiev’s Boryspil Airport.

With President Volodymyr Zelenskiy looking on, coffins draped in the Ukrainian flag were carried one by one from a Ukrainian military plane to a waiting hearse at the airport.

Soldiers held up flags to represent the different nationalities of those who died.

Relatives came to the airport carrying bunches of flowers. Airline staff, some in tears, were waiting on the tarmac.