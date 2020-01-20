Flight 752 victims to be commemorated at Fajr Int’l Music Festival

Art & Culture Desk

The victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane that was mistakenly downed near Tehran will be commemorated in a special program at the 35th Fajr International Music Festival.

The public relations of the 35th Fajr International Music Festival announced that this was agreed on by the organizers of the event in a session held on Sunday, IRNA reported.

Iranian musician Roja Azadian was also onboard the plane.

Carrying 167 passengers and nine crewmembers, Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 crashed outside the Iranian capital on January 8 moments after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, after being brought down by a missile fired “unintentionally” due to “human error.”

The festival will be held during February 13-19. Iranian composer Shahin Farhat will be the fest’s secretary.