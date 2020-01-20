Mauritanian university adds Persian language to its curriculum

Mauritania’s Ministry of Education is introducing the Persian language into the curriculum of the University of Nouakchott Al Aasriya as of next semester as per an agreement with its Iranian counterpart.

Arts and Literature Faculty of the University of Nouakchott Al Aasriya has established an independent office for the Persian language and Iranian studies and seeks to expand it into a professorial chair in view of the large number of Persian language lovers in the country, according to the Iranian Embassy in Mauritania, IRNA reported.

Arabic is the main language in Mauritanian educational centers, but Chinese, English, French and Spanish are also taught as foreign languages. The Persian language will also join the collection from now on.

Officially known as the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, the Northwestern African country has a population of 4,300,000, of which almost all are Muslims.