CIT head: German University of Münster plans to offer Iranology courses

Art & Culture Desk

The University of Münster plans to offer courses on Iranology in cooperation with the Iranian Embassy in Berlin, establishing a chair for this purpose, said the head of the Center for Islamic Theology (CIT) at the university.

The CIT head, Mouhanad Khorchide, made the remark in a meeting with the Iranian cultural attaché in Berlin, Hamid Mohammadi, to discuss research and scientific cooperation between the center and Iran’s cultural attaché office in Germany, IRNA reported.

In addition, the CIT head briefed Mohammadi on the activities of his center.

In an address to the meeting, Khorchide said with more than 900 students, the CIT is Germany’s biggest center for Islamic studies.

He added that those graduated from the center are mostly employed in schools as religion teachers, noting that a few of them become imams in mosques.

As planned earlier, the Iranology chair will be established at the university in 2021, Khorchide said.

Speaking at the meeting, Mohammadi stressed the importance of establishing universities in Iran that are exclusively focused on religious, Islamic and Quranic studies and highlighted Iranian universities’ willingness, potentials and capabilities for expanded cooperation in these fields.

Commenting on the background of cooperation between Iran’s cultural attaché office in Berlin and the CIT, he expressed willingness to help establish relations between the University of Münster and similar universities in Iran.

Mohammadi said such collaborations will help improve the quality of the German university’s research and scientific programs.

He also suggested that the two sides explore solutions to revive an agreement, signed earlier, to establish a Shia studies chair at the German university.

The University of Münster is a public university located in the city of Münster, North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany. With more than 43,000 students and over 120 fields of study in 15 departments, it is Germany's fifth largest university.