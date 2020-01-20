McGregor: Nurmagomedov rematch 'inevitable'

GETTY IMAGES Conor McGregor (L) is in action against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas, NV, US, on January 18, 2019.

Conor McGregor said a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov was "inevitable" after his knockout win over Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC 246.

McGregor made his comeback in style, taking just 40 seconds to stop the American, 36, in Las Vegas, US, BBC Sport reported.

It was the Irishman's first fight since losing to Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

"That rematch will happen," said McGregor, 31.

"Look at the shape I was in in this camp compared with the last. It's noncomparable."

McGregor's defeat by Nurmagomedov was his first UFC bout in almost two years – and his first fight since losing a boxing match to Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.

After McGregor's comeback win, Mayweather hinted on social media that he would come out of retirement for a rematch and, moments later, the undefeated American, 42, posted an image saying "Mayweather McGregor 2020."

Since beating McGregor, Nurmagomedov remains undefeated. The 31-year-old Russian is scheduled to face Tony Ferguson of the United States on April 18 at UFC 249, although the pair have already had four bouts postponed.

"It's not the be all and end all," added McGregor, who said March was an option for his next fight.

"I'll focus on my skills and my training and then carry on.

"The 'who' does not matter, the division does not matter. It's just a case of keeping myself in shape and focused, and I'll take it as it comes. I felt energetic, fresh. I wanted to be in there."

UFC president Dana White believes a rematch between McGregor and Nurmagomedov would be "the biggest fight in the sport's history."

"Conor McGregor looked ridiculous," said White after the Las Vegas bout. "Nobody saw that coming, nobody. I was blown away.

"Going into the Khabib fight, Conor had a lot of personal stuff, some stuff self-inflicted. He had injuries. He has been obsessed with getting that rematch because he knows that he wasn't 100 percent right.

"With how Khabib won the first fight and how famous he's become, we're looking at [Marvin] Hagler-[Thomas] Hearns, we're looking at [Muhammad] Ali-[George] Foreman, Ali-[Joe] Frazier.

"This is a massive fight with global appeal. It's the fight that you make. It's the fight that makes sense. Khabib versus Conor is the biggest fight in the sport's history."

McGregor was the first UFC fighter to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously and his comprehensive win over Cerrone saw him become the first to claim knockouts at featherweight, lightweight and now welterweight.

He struck Cerrone with his shoulder in the clinch before landing a head kick that set up the finish, with McGregor landing a flurry of punches after his opponent dropped to his knees.

"I just went out confident," added McGregor. "When we separated [after the shoulder blow] and I saw the busted nose, I thought, 'Lovely, happy days’.”