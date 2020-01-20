James scores 31 points, Lakers beat Rockets 124-115

BILL BAPTIST/GETTY IMAGES Lakers’ LeBron James (23) goes up for a basket against Rockets during an NBA game at Toyota Center, Houston, TX, US, on January 18, 2020.

The Los Angeles Lakers were determined to start the second half of their season on a high note following a loss that snapped a nine-game winning streak.

They were able to do that by riding a big third quarter to a 124-115 win over the Houston Rockets, The Associated Press reported.

LeBron James had 31 points and 12 assists for the Lakers, who lost to Orlando on Wednesday night.

“We hated the loss that we had the other night against Orlando,” James said.

“So we had a couple of days to kind of just reshape, refocus and start the second half of the season the right way, and we did that tonight.”

The loss was the third straight for the Rockets, which tied a season high, and they have dropped four of five.

“We’re just not playing well right now,” Rockets’ coach Mike D’Antoni said. “We haven’t played well for a couple of weeks. And the only way you can get out of it is play hard, keep your head down and just go forward.”

Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points, and Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope each had 20 for the Lakers.

Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for his fourth straight 30-point game and James Harden had 34 for the Rockets, who also lost three in a row in late November.

Harden is confident the Rockets can break out of their funk.

“Everybody throughout the course of your career has been through some tough times and the only way you can get through them is continue to work and continue to go hard and mentally lock in and just try to be as solid as possible,” Harden said.

James was impressed with the work Kuzma did against Westbrook in the second half when he was held to 13 points.

“Kuz just kept his body in front of him and made him take tough shots,” James said. “He made a couple but Kuz made it tough on him, so that helped changed the game for us.”