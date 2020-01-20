Iranian researchers produce hybrid nano fuel

Researchers at Iran’s Materials and Energy Research Center (MERC) for the first time in the country developed a new method to decrease fuel consumption at refineries and power plants.

Faculty member of MERC Seyed Amirhossein Zamzamian told Fars News Agency on Sunday that fluid hybrid nano fuels are a new class of nanotechnology-based fuels with applications in power plants, refineries and other industries to decrease fuel consumption and air pollution.

Zamzamian said that the product will be industrialized after being tested in several Iranian power plants.

Meanwhile, Abouzar Masoudi, another MERC faculty member, announced on Sunday that a research team succeeded in producing a semi-industrial silicon carbide/carbon nanocomposite powder for the lithium-ion battery anode, used in the battery industry.

According to Masoudi, lithium batteries with silicon anodes and fast-charging batteries can take the benefits of the produced nanocomposite powder.

He added that according to global statistics, investment by international companies in the production of lithium-silicon batteries is expanding, and the growing demand for investment in silicon anode batteries is driven by increased demand for more clean cars.

With high energy density, very high power and very long life, these batteries are used in modern super clean cars.

Massoudi said the goal of localizing the technology of producing lithium-ion batteries was to help the resilient economy of the country.

“The problem of air pollution and excessive toxic gases, as well as the production of carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide, which are major contributors to dangerous illnesses such as asthma and cancer, have also increased the demand for alternative clean and renewable fuels and energy conversion systems,” said Massoudi.



