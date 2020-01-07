Iran’s South Pars gas field reaches 630 mcm in daily output: Contractor

Mohammad Meshkin Fam, who heads Iranian energy major Pars Oil & Gas, said on Sunday that South Pars, the world’s largest gas field located in the Persian Gulf and shared with Qatar, is responsible for nearly 70 percent of Iran’s total gas consumption.

Meshkin Fam said dozens of drilling rigs deployed at various phases of the South Pars were operating at full capacity to respond to growing demand for heat energy in Iran, Presstv Reported.

He said his company was prepared to restore production at any of those drilling rigs that might face disruptions due to technical problems that might occur during the winter months in Iran.

The contractor, however, lamented that consumption of natural gas in Iran had reached an all-time high of 600 mcm per day in recent days.

“Currently our daily production from the joint South Pars field is equal to the half of daily consumption of gas in Europe,” said Meshkin Fam, adding that the government should come up with new solutions to control excessive use of gas in the country.

The surge of output at South Pars comes after Iran started extracting more than 28 mcm per day of gas from two new platforms installed at phases 14 and 23 of the gas field.

Meshkin Fam said production from another rig at phase 24, known as Platform 24B, would start within the next two weeks.

He said a “sail-out” operation for Platform 14D, the last of four rigs planned for phase 14 of South Pars, was now over and engineers were waiting for better weather conditions to install the rig in the Persian Gulf waters.