RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0134 GMT January 20, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 264580
Published: 0613 GMT January 19, 2020

Climate activists set off on mountain hike to Davos

Climate activists set off on mountain hike to Davos

Climate activists set off on a three-day hike from Landquart in eastern Switzerland to the ski resort of Davos on Sunday to draw attention to global warming at the World Economic Forum this week.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in the center of Landquart, ready to brave the cold on a 40km (25-mile) march across the mountains to snowy Davos, Presstv Reported.

Some were disguised as flowers or koala bears - a reference to the bushfires currently ravaging their habitat in Australia - and holding banners including: "Let's ignore the Donalds and listen to the Gretas", referring to US President Donald Trump, and "Make the world cool again".

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who had joined 10,000 protesters in Lausanne on Friday, would not be able to take part in the hike, the organizers said.

Authorities had approved the first stretch from Landquart to Klosters, but rejected the activists' request to proceed to Davos by road for security reasons.

The organizers said they were determined to go on to Davos, but would take smaller hiking paths they didn't need permission to use.

 
   
KeyWords
Climate activists
hike
Davos
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 1/2754 sec