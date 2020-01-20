Leader: Iran's appeal as model of resistance angers US

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the Iranian nation’s independence, resistance and refusal to submit to bullying angers the United States.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a group of Hajj officials in Tehran on Monday, Press TV reported.

“The reason Americans are angry with the Iranian nation is the appeal which arises from the image of resistance in an independent system standing up against a highway bully,” the Leader said.

“The resistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran against America and the Iranian nation’s refusal to undergo bullying is a fascinating fact for the world and this fascination should be used to spread the truth about Islam and the Iranian nation,” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the model of “religious democracy” being practiced in Iran is unknown to the world, adding the Hajj is an opportunity to promote it and explain the reasons behind the US enmity with Iran, while “millions of propaganda instruments are operating against the Islamic Republic”.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have risen to new highs following the Unites States’ assassination of top Iranian military General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq and the Islamic Republic’s response to the terrorist move with a volley of ballistic missiles pounding two US bases.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo released a video after the attack, in which he said Washington wanted “Iran to simply behave like a normal nation.”

Ayatollah Khamenei said the “aim of the Americans in saying that Iran should behave like a normal nation is that the Islamic Republic drop its new message for the world, which is combining popular opinion with Islamic thought and religious principles in the formation and administration of society.”

“Introducing the political foundations of the Islamic Republic's system and explaining its new message to the world is another important and necessary task in the Hajj,” the Leader added.