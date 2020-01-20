RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1129 GMT January 20, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 264608
Published: 0345 GMT January 20, 2020

‘We’ll only play home games in Iran’: Iranian clubs respond to AFC

‘We’ll only play home games in Iran’: Iranian clubs respond to AFC
ATTA KENARE/GETTY IMAGES

Sports Desk

In an official letter to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Monday, four Iranian clubs said they will participate at this year’s AFC Champions League only if they’re guaranteed to play their home fixtures in Iran.

On Friday, Iran Football Federation said it has received a letter from the AFC which read that its Competitions Committee has decided to strip the Iranian sides of playing on home soil.

Earlier on Monday, the Asian football governing body confirmed that two Iranian sides, Esteghlal and Shahr Khodro, should play their preliminary fixtures in Doha, Qatar, on January 25.

Esteghlal was initially scheduled to take on Kuwait SC at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium today, with Shahr Khodro also set to host Bahraini side Al Riffa.  

The AFC has also decided that the Iranian representatives in the group stage play all their away games in the first three matchdays of the competition before a final decision is made regarding Iranians’ match-hosting in March – before Matchday 4 gets underway.

Persepolis and Sepahan are already secured spots in Group C and Group D, respectively.

The AFC also said the Iranian and Saudi Arabian clubs will still have to take on each other in neutral venues, due to political tensions between the two countries.

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
AFC
Iranian Clubs
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/9186 sec