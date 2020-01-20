Five Iranian films awarded at Dhaka festival in Bangladesh

Five Iranian films received six awards at the 18th Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) in Bangladesh.

The Iranian film ‘Castle of Dreams,’ directed by Reza Mirakarimi, won the Best Film Award and Best Director Award in the Asian Competition section of the festival.

A short synopsis for the film reads, “Jalal Moradi, a 42-year-old father of two, kills a [whole] family in an accident. In the court of law, the murder is recognized as accidental killing without intent. After getting out of prison, he leaves his wife and kids and moves to another city. Two years later, he must go back to his hometown as his wife is brain-dead.”

Iranian short, ‘The Feast of the Goat’, directed by Saeid Zamanian, received the Special Mention in Short Fiction Category under the Spiritual Film Section.

Zamanian’s film is about nine-year-old boy Saeid, who is trying to stop his father from sacrificing his goat for a religious tradition.

Best Actress Award went to Arezoo Ariapoor, Ferestha Afshar and Hasiba Ebrahimi for their acting in Afghanistan-Iran-France joint venture film, ‘Hava, Maryam, Ayesha,’ directed by Sahra Karimi, while the Best Actor Award went to Lousie Abuel for his acting in the Filipino film, ‘Edward,’ by Thop Nazareno.

Karimi’s debut movie is about three pregnant Afghan women from different social backgrounds living in Kabul, each of whom is facing a big challenge in her life and must solve her problem by herself for the first time.

The Badal Rahman Award for Best Children’s Film was achieved by the Iranian film, ‘Stam-mer,’ directed by Mohammadreza Haji-Gholami.

‘Stam-mer’ is about a teenage boy named Rasool who tries to ease the stammering problem of his sister Sarah. To deal with the problem, their teacher advises Sarah to continually read story books. However, there is no good story book available for children in the faraway village where they live. This is, indeed, the beginning of challenges that the boy has to face.

Iranian filmmaker Yaser Talebi’s documentary, ‘Beloved,’ won the Best Documentary in the Spiritual Section.

‘Beloved’ follows the life of an 80-year-old mother named Firouzeh, who is fond of her isolated lifestyle in nature with her cows. The film shows her kind and loving character and demonstrates her bravery and strength tackling the hardship of life in the Alborz Mountains, without the modern comforts of technology. She believes happiness lies in the simplicity of life.

A total of 220 films from 74 countries were shown during the nine-day festival which began on January 11 and ended on January 19, 2020. The general theme of the festival was, ‘Better Film, Better Audience, and Better Society’.

DIFF aims at creating a better understanding of the films of the world, in an atmosphere of appreciation of the film culture, and to move towards excellence of motion picture art and industry, according to the event’s organizers.