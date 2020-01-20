Iran, Hungary to develop cultural ties

Tehran-Budapest relations will get much closer in terms of linguistics and mutual understanding, the deputy director of Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism said.

Manijeh Hadian-Dehkordi added that early steps are underway to expand collaboration between Iran and the Hungarian Academy of Arts, IRNA wrote.

She said Monday that good efforts were being made to cooperate with the Hungarian Academy of Arts, saying to this end, Professor Miklós Sárközy will deliver a lecture today as one of the most prominent Hungarian Iranologists on the relationship of the Hungarian names having Iranian roots in the Islamic Era.

The official noted that the professor has held a chair at the Iranian Studies Department at Károli Gáspár University of the Reformed Church in Hungary, for research on the Iranian culture, history and art for 24 years.