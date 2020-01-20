‘Parasite’ makes history with winning at SAG Awards

The South Korean black comedy-thriller film ‘Parasite’ won the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, making history as the first foreign-language film to win in the category.

Park So-dam, Lee Sun-kyun, Choi Woo-shik, Lee Jung-eun and Song Kang-ho were among the cast members that took the stage to accept the honor, The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

With help from translator Sharon Choi, Song said that “although the title is ‘Parasite,’ I think the story is about coexistence and how we can all live together.”

“But to be honored with the best ensemble award, it occurs to me maybe we haven’t created such a bad movie,” the actor continued to laughter from the audience.

“I am so honored to receive this award in front of such amazing actors that I admire. I will remember and never forget this beautiful night. Thank you so much,” he concluded to applause from the crowd.

The win for the South Korean film is major, considering Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists’ longtime aversion to subtitled films. The honor furthers the possibility of ‘Parasite’ making a very serious run at becoming the first non-English-language film to ever win the Best Picture Oscar.

Bong Joon Ho’s film is the Academy’s first-ever Korean Best Picture nominee. The dramedy stands to win up to six Oscars at the Feb. 9 ceremony: Best picture, director, international feature film, original screenplay, production design and film editing.

‘Parasite’ was up against ‘Bombshell,’ ‘The Irishman,’ ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ for SAG’s best performance by a cast in a motion picture award.

Speaking with reporters backstage, Song said, “We’re the parasites of Hollywood now, hopefully with this opportunity and the success of ‘Parasite,’ various industries across the world will come together.”

Added director Bong, “It is true that the momentum is building and we are a part of the awards race, but I think today what is truly important was the cast was acknowledged by peers and that’s the greatest joy. ... In regards to Oscars, who knows what will happen?”

“Other than us, there’s so many out there in foreign countries,” Choi said to reporters backstage. “I hope after this year or next year, we can see more Asian films.”