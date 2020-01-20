IMIDRO: Major Iranian complexes produced over 15.3m tons of steel ingots in nine months

Major Iranian complexes produced 15.39 million tons of steel ingots (bloom, billet and slab) during March 21-December 21, 2019, according to figures by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

Some of the complexes whose production in this period was studied by IMIDRO are ARFA Iron and Steel Company, Esfahan Steel Company, Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company, National Iranian Steel Company, Bonab Steel Industry Complex, Khouzestan Steel Company, South Kaveh Steel Company and Mobarakeh Steel Company, IRNA reported.

IMIDRO statistics show that of the total figure pertaining to Iran’s steel output in the same time span, 4.89 million tons (31.7 percent) was the share of Mobarakeh Steel Company.

In addition, in the same duration, Khouzestan Steel Company produced 2.81 million tons (18.2 percent of the total output) of steel ingots, ranking second, after Mobarakeh Steel Company, among the listed complexes in terms of production volume.

According to IMIDRO figures, these complexes’ steel ingot production during November 22-December 21, 2019, amounted to 1.72 million tons.

Iran is expected to produce at least, 26 million tons of steel ingots by March 20, 2020, up to 45 percent of which would be exported.

Of the total volume of steel ingots produced in the nine-month time span to December 21, slab constituted 7.96 million tons (51.7 percent), bloom accounted for 3.8 million tons and billet had a 3.63 million ton share.

These complexes had produced 13.6 million tons of steel ingots during March 21-November 21, 2019, up four percent compared to the figure for the same period last year.



