TPO head: Boosting exports of techno-engineering services to neighbors on agenda

The Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) of Iran is mainly focused on expanding exports of techno-engineering services to neighboring countries as well as India and China, said the TPO head.

In an address to a meeting in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Monday, Hamid Zadboom put at $5.77 trillion the global turnover in the field of exporting techno-engineering services, IRNA reported.

He noted that, “We will undertake efforts to increase Iran’s share of the global turnover in the sector by removing obstacles to the country’s overseas sales of such services.”

The domestic techno-engineering services sector can be a front runner in boosting exports from Iran, the TPO head said.

Speaking at the same meeting, Farhad Nouri, the caretaker of the TPO’s Directorate for Promotion of Goods and Services Exports, said the US unilateral sanctions and the consequent banking problems besetting Iran are among the impediments to exports of techno-engineering services.

In May 2018, Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran. Part of these sanctions have targeted Iran’s banking sector, hindering money transfer to and from the country.

“If we fail to have banking support in target countries, it will become difficult for Iranian projects in those states to move ahead.”

He added that expansion of direct exports requires making direct and joint investments in target markets.

According to statistics, Iran exported techno-engineering services worth $600 million during March 21-December 21, 2019.

Nouri stressed that to support the country’s overseas sales of techno-engineering services, the sector should be exempted from a number of export bans.

“This way, significant steps can be taken towards the further promotion of exports from the sector in the year to March 2021.”



