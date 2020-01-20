Iran, Venezuela FMs discuss relations in Tehran meeting

National Desk

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza discussed bilateral and international cooperation between the two nations.

Heading a delegation, the Venezuelan foreign minister arrived in Tehran later on Sunday to hold talks with Iranian officials.

During the meeting, Mohammad Javad Zarif thanked the Venezuelan people and government for expressing sympathy with the Iranian people following the US assassination of Iran’s top military commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq as well as the Ukrainian plane tragedy in Iran.

The top Iranian diplomat described Lt. Gen. Soleimani as a prominent figure of the resistance front.

He pointed to the participation of masses of people in other countries in General Soleimani’s commemoration ceremonies and their expression of hatred against US terrorist acts.

The Venezuelan official also reflected upon the impact of the martyrdom of General Soleimani on Venezuelan people.

Arreaza also called for further expansion of relations between the two countries.

The Iranian foreign minister had met his Venezuelan counterpart in New York in October.