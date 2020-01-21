Chicken from UK supermarkets, fast-food chains ‘fueling mass forest loss in South America’

The production of chicken to be sold in UK supermarkets, restaurants and fast-food chains is destroying wildlife-rich forests in South America, Greenpeace investigators claimed.

Swathes of forest are bulldozed each year to grow soya, which is used to feed poultry in the UK and the rest of the world, a report by the charity says. The land used partly includes the world’s most biodiverse savannah, the Brazilian Cerrado, independent.co.uk reported.

South America’s forests are home to rare wildlife species and are a major absorber of damaging greenhouse gases, so eradicating the trees accelerates the climate and biodiversity crises.

But in failing to monitor where their animal-feed crops come from, Britain’s high-street brands are “contributing to the deforestation“ — some of which is illegal, it’s claimed.

Consumers swapping red meat for chicken and other poultry are also fueling the demand, and supermarkets and fast-food chains are pushing up sales with special offers on chicken, according to the study.

The UK imports more than three million tons of soya every year from Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay, official figures show, the bulk of it to feed factory-farmed animals, mostly chickens.

The report, called Winging it: How the UK’s Chicken Habit is Fueling the Climate and Nature Emergency, says that meeting Britain’s annual demand for high-protein soya requires 1.4 million hectares of land — an area larger than Northern Ireland.

Greenpeace, which is calling on food giants to set meat-reduction targets, surveyed 23 UK supermarkets and fast-food and coffee chains about their chicken sales and soya usage. It says it found:

● Some supermarkets are buying their soya from commodity giants including two that have been fined for trading in soya from illegally deforested areas in the Brazilian Cerrado.

● UK supermarkets account for two-thirds of the UK’s soya imports — the vast majority for chicken feed.

● TESCO alone admitted using a sixth of the UK’s soya – 99 percent of it for animal feed.

● Some leading supermarkets claim to support production of sustainable soya — or have a plan to switch to no-deforestation sources – but this means buying credits to offset their soya use.

● None of the companies surveyed could guarantee the soya they used for meat production was deforestation-free.

McDonald’s, KFC, Burger King, Nando’s and Subway refused to disclose their meat sales or soya use altogether

Supermarket promotions of chicken legs more than doubled last year, and price cuts trebled, according to market research by Kantar.