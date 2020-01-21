RSS
0745 GMT January 21, 2020

News ID: 264625
Published: 0730 GMT January 21, 2020

Fourth person dies from new China virus as human-to-human transfer confirmed

REUTERS

A fourth person in China has died from a new virus that has spread rapidly across the country, as authorities confirmed that it can be passed from person-to-person.

A 89-year-old man was the latest victim of the new strain of coronavirus, which causes a type of pneumonia, BBC reported.

He lived in Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak.

More than 200 cases have now been reported across major cities in China including Beijing and Shanghai.

China's National Health Commission on Monday confirmed that two cases of infection in China's Guangdong province were due to human-to-human transmission.

In a separate statement, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said at least 15 medical workers in Wuhan have also been infected with the virus, with one in a critical condition.

All of them are being kept in isolation while being treated.

   
