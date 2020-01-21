RSS
Omani FM due to confer with Zarif in Tehran

IRNA

Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah is on a visit to Tehran on Tuesday to hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Earlier, Zarif held short talks with Oman counterpart on his way back from New Delhi, IRNA reported.

Zarif traveled to India last week to attend the Fifth Raisina Dialogue.

In Muscat, Zarif held talks with Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne over issues related to Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran  

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that one of the officials of the regional country will visit Iran on Tuesday.

He added that Iranian Foreign Minister has held 20 phone conversations with his counterparts.


 

   
