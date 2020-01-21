Violent protests continue in Iraq

ALAA AL-MARJANI/REUTERS An Iraqi demonstrator burns tires to block a road during anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq on January 21, 2020.

Iraqi police on Tuesday fought running street battles with demonstrators protesting against corruption and economic situation, firing tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse stone-throwing people.

One protester was killed in Baghdad while another succumbed to a bullet wound sustained on Monday in Baquba city, medical sources said, adding at least 50 demonstrators were wounded, Reuters reported.

Violent clashes erupted for a third straight day in Baghdad’s Tayaran Square and in other southern cities including Basra, Karbala and Najaf, with protesters hurling stones and petrol bombs at police who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

“Our protest is peaceful. We call for the resignation of the government and an independent prime minister who does not belong to any party,” said a hooded protester in Baghdad, who declined to give his name.

Unrest has crippled Iraq since Oct. 1, with protesters demanding an end to what they say is deeply-rooted corruption and a ruling elite that has controlled the country since the US-led invasion in 2003. More than 450 people have been killed.

Iraqi President Barham Salih is expected to appoint a new premier this week, state media reported, to replace outgoing Adel Abdul-Mahdi who was forced out by the demonstrations.

Salih is choosing between three Iraqi politicians to lead a transitional government that would ease popular anger, State TV reported, adding the decision could come as soon as Tuesday.

Tuesday’s unrest followed violent gatherings on Monday that killed six Iraqis, including two police officers, and wounded scores across the country.

Protests resumed over the weekend after a lull of some weeks following Washington’s assassination of Tehran’s top general in an air strike inside Iraq. Iran responded with a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi military bases housing American forces.