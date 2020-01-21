RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0240 GMT January 21, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 264645
Published: 0207 GMT January 21, 2020

Rouhani urges Iran envoys to bolster ties with other nations

Rouhani urges Iran envoys to bolster ties with other nations
president.ir

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in a meeting with the Islamic Republic’s new ambassadors to 13 foreign countries, reiterated Tehran’s policy to boost cooperation with other nations and called on the diplomats to cement bilateral ties with those states in their tenures.

The new ambassadors of Iran to Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Belarus, Armenia, Serbia, South Africa, Nigeria, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Mauritania, and Croatia attended the meeting on Tuesday before leaving for their countries of mission, according to Tasnim News Agency. 

Rouhani wished the envoys success in carrying out their duties and urged them to introduce Iran’s potentials and capabilities to the investors and private and public sectors of the countries.

He also stressed the need to develop economic cooperation, as well as cultural, scientific and technological relations between Iran and those countries.

 

   
KeyWords
Rouhani
envoys
ties
nations
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1098 sec