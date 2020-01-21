Rouhani urges Iran envoys to bolster ties with other nations

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in a meeting with the Islamic Republic’s new ambassadors to 13 foreign countries, reiterated Tehran’s policy to boost cooperation with other nations and called on the diplomats to cement bilateral ties with those states in their tenures.

The new ambassadors of Iran to Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Belarus, Armenia, Serbia, South Africa, Nigeria, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Mauritania, and Croatia attended the meeting on Tuesday before leaving for their countries of mission, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Rouhani wished the envoys success in carrying out their duties and urged them to introduce Iran’s potentials and capabilities to the investors and private and public sectors of the countries.

He also stressed the need to develop economic cooperation, as well as cultural, scientific and technological relations between Iran and those countries.