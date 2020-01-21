Mbappe says Liverpool a 'machine' as it heads to Premier League title

Paris St.-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe described Liverpool as "a machine" as it aims to clinch its first league title since 1990, and told BBC Sport he is "100 percent" happy in the French capital as he continues to be linked with Real Madrid.

Liverpool has also been linked with Mbappe – regarded by many as the best young player in the world – despite manager Jurgen Klopp saying the striker is out of his club's price range, BBC Sport reported.

And while the 21-year-old World Cup winner, who joined PSG in 2017 in a transfer worth £165.7 million, reaffirmed his commitment to his current club at the launch of his charity, 'Inspired by Kylian Mbappe (IBKM)', he said he watches Liverpool's title charge with admiration.

"What Liverpool does in this moment is amazing," Mbappe said. "They're like a machine, they've found a rhythm and are like 'we play again, we play again'.

"They've lost zero games. When you watch you think everything's easy but that's not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win.”

‘Madrid talk not good for PSG'

This season Mbappe is aiming to help PSG win a third straight French title but has repeatedly been linked with a move to Spanish giant Real Madrid.

"Everyone talks about it – when I was young I talked about it too," said Mbappe.

"But now I'm a player and I know it's not the moment.

"We are in January – it's the money time of the season. Imagine I answer your question and say something. Everybody will talk about it and it's not good for PSG.

"Now I'm with PSG and I'm 100 percent with the club. I want to help the club grow this season, to win a lot of titles, so for me it's not good to talk about [my future].

"I think about the club because the club helped me. I came here at 18. I was a talent but I was not a superstar. Now I'm a superstar, thanks to PSG and the French national team.

"I have to stay calm and stay focused on PSG. After that, at the end of the season, we will see. But now I'm focused on my game."

As well as winning Ligue 1 this year, Mbappe hopes to help PSG win the Champions League for the first time, and win Euro 2020 and the Olympic Games with France.

Asked what was on his wish-list for 2020, he said, "It would be a treble of Champions League, European Championship and Olympic Games. That wouldn't be bad.”