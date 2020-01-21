RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0827 GMT January 21, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 264653
Published: 0335 GMT January 21, 2020

Iranian clubs to negotiate match-hosting issue with AFC

Iranian clubs to negotiate match-hosting issue with AFC
the-afc.com

Sports Desk

The representatives of four Iranian clubs will attend a vital meeting with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) officials in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, regarding the match-hosting saga.

Clubs’ officials will be accompanied by Ebrahim Shakouri, the secretary general of Iran Football Federation, said the federation’s spokesman Amir-Mehdi Alavi.

The story broke out first last Friday, when Iranian federation said it had received a letter from the AFC which read that its Competitions Committee has decided to strip the Iranian sides of playing on home soil at the 2020 AFC Champions League.

On Monday, the Asian football governing body confirmed that two Iranian sides, Esteghlal and Shahr Khodro, should play their preliminary fixtures in Doha, Qatar, on January 25.

Esteghlal was initially scheduled to take on Kuwait SC at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on January 21, with Shahr Khodro also set to host Bahraini side Al Riffa.

The AFC’s statement also said that Iranian teams at the group stage will have to play all their away games in the first three matchdays of the competition before a final decision is made regarding the issue in March – before Matchday 4 gets underway.

Persepolis and Sepahan are already secured spots in Western zone groups.

However, in an official response to the AFC later on Monday, Iranian clubs said they will participate at this year’s tournament only if they’re guaranteed to play their home fixtures in Iran.

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Asian Football Confederation (AFC)
Iranian clubs
AFC Champions League
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/4230 sec