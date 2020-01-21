Iranian clubs to negotiate match-hosting issue with AFC

Sports Desk

The representatives of four Iranian clubs will attend a vital meeting with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) officials in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, regarding the match-hosting saga.

Clubs’ officials will be accompanied by Ebrahim Shakouri, the secretary general of Iran Football Federation, said the federation’s spokesman Amir-Mehdi Alavi.

The story broke out first last Friday, when Iranian federation said it had received a letter from the AFC which read that its Competitions Committee has decided to strip the Iranian sides of playing on home soil at the 2020 AFC Champions League.

On Monday, the Asian football governing body confirmed that two Iranian sides, Esteghlal and Shahr Khodro, should play their preliminary fixtures in Doha, Qatar, on January 25.

Esteghlal was initially scheduled to take on Kuwait SC at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on January 21, with Shahr Khodro also set to host Bahraini side Al Riffa.

The AFC’s statement also said that Iranian teams at the group stage will have to play all their away games in the first three matchdays of the competition before a final decision is made regarding the issue in March – before Matchday 4 gets underway.

Persepolis and Sepahan are already secured spots in Western zone groups.

However, in an official response to the AFC later on Monday, Iranian clubs said they will participate at this year’s tournament only if they’re guaranteed to play their home fixtures in Iran.