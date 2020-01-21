Iranian film ‘Namo’ to be screened at Berlinale

Iranian feature film ‘Namo’ (‘The Alien’), directed by Nader Saeivar, is slated to be screened at the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) in Germany.

The film, which is Saeivar’s directorial debut and will experience its international premiere, will be competing at the Forum section of the 70th edition of the German film event, ifilmtv.com reported.

While no synopsis for the film has been released yet, Bakhtiyar Panjehee, Sevil Shirgir, Nader Mehdiloo, Nasser Hashemi, Hadi Eftekharzadeh, Firouz Aqeli and Tara Aqajani form the cast.

The ArtHood Entertainment GmbH – Film Production Company in Berlin is in charge of the film’s marketing and distribution.

The Berlin International Film Festival revealed the 35 films in this year’s line-up, including 28 world premieres.

Forum category is an independent section of the festival, organized by Arsenal – Institute for Film and Video Art, celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The intermeshing of the old and the new runs throughout the selection. The category offers challenging and thought-provoking films that bring together cinema with the visual arts, theater, and literature. Many of the 35 films in this year’s program are distinguished by how they navigate between past and present.

The 70th Berlin International Film Festival will begin on February 20 and end on March 1.